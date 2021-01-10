Weather News

Snow in Texas: Here’s what to expect as wintry weather continues in North Texas today

Snow has started falling across North Texas, but it hasn’t started accumulating in Tarrant County yet.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts 1 inch to 2 inches of snow will fall in Tarrant and Dallas counties over the course of Sunday, with more possible early Monday.

Some parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties could see up to 4 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

Counties to the west and south, including Parker, Palo Pinto, Erath, Navarro, Hill and Bosque counties could see as much as 4 inches to 6 inches of snow Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for those counties until 6 a.m. Monday.

The snow could create hazardous road conditions, with slushy wet roadways in some areas and ice on bridges and elevated roadways, according to the National Weather Service. These conditions are expect to carry over into Monday.

Fort Worth Independent School District officials said that if winter weather impacted the opening of schools on Monday, information would be posted on the Fort Worth ISD Mobile App.

Texans can visit drivetexas.org for the latest roadway conditions across the state.

Weather watches and warnings

James Hartley
