Snow drought in Tarrant County could end this weekend, according to weather forecasters

The snow drought streak in Dallas-Fort Worth could come to an end this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Weather forecasters are saying there’s a 70 percent chance of snow and rain late Saturday through Sunday night in Tarrant County and much of North and Central Texas.

NWS officials issued a special weather statement on Friday, saying travel might be impacted because four inches of snow could fall west of the U.S. 281 corridor. Three inches of snow might fall in other areas of North Texas west of Tarrant County.

Tarrant County could see an inch of snow Sunday, and some neighborhoods in south Tarrant County might see more.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from Saturday evening through late Sunday for counties west and southwest of Fort Worth, including Parker, Johnson and Hood counties, according to the NWS.

The last day the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, which is the official climate site for North Texas, had more than an inch of snow was on March 5, 2015, or more than 2,100 days ago, according to the NWS.

Obscure tweet of the day: DFW is currently in the midst of the third longest snow drought (time since last receiving at least 1” of snow) since records began in 1898.



Longest streaks:

2912 days (2/12/1988 – 2/1/1996)

2194 days (2/3/1996 – 2/4/2002)

2124 days (3/5/2015 – present) — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 28, 2020

The record for the most consecutive days without an inch of snow at the airport is 2,912 days — from Feb. 12, 1988, through Feb. 1, 1996, according to the NWS.

“We’ve had dustings and there have been locations in Tarrant County that had a quarter inch of snow since 2015,” said meteorologist Jason Godwin on Friday. “But the airport has not seen more than an inch since 2015.”

Fort Worth Independent School District officials noted on Friday that if winter weather impacted the opening of schools on Monday, information would be posted on the Fort Worth ISD Mobile App.

North Texans should have a mostly sunny day on Saturday with a high of 49, followed by a high around 40 and a low around 31 on Sunday.