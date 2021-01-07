Planning on outdoor grilling this weekend? Snow, rain in North Texas forecast Sunday

North Texans could see some snow this weekend, but it probably won’t be a blizzard.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say there’s a 50 percent chance of rain and snow Sunday, and it could spill into early Monday.

And of course, if the cold front that arrives this weekend and brings all this potential for winter weather travels too far south of Tarrant County, residents might see only a few snowflakes and raindrops.

Before all that, North Texans will have typical winter weather for January, cold mornings and sunny days with temperatures in the 50s.

That’s the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The cold front arrives late Saturday or early Sunday, and Sunday high temperatures will be in the 40s.

“Road temperatures will stay above freezing,” said meteorologist David Bonnette at the NWS in Fort Worth on Thursday. “So road conditions won’t be too bad.”

Bonnette said it was still too early to predict how much snow could fall in Tarrant County, if any.

The chance of moisture will be Sunday and into Sunday evening, according to the NWS forecast.

“We’re confident we’ll see something on Sunday,” Bonnette said.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation began Thursday using brine, or salt water, to pretreat state-maintained bridges, overpasses, and other spots that may freeze this weekend.

“The focus will be bridges, overpasses and major highways,” said Val Lopez with the Texas Department of Transportation on Thursday.

Roads and highways in rural counties to the west and northwest of Fort Worth also will be treated to prepare for the potential of winter weather, Lopez said.

Snow fell last week in counties to the west and northwest of Fort Worth on New Year’s Eve, giving some North Texans a chance to build snowmen and have snowball fights.

Forecasters say the snow and rain chances in Tarrant County will be gone by Monday.