Tarrant County’s chances of snow accumulation increase moving into Sunday

The chances of Tarrant County’s snow drought ending Sunday are looking more likely, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Probable snowfall across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex throughout the day Sunday could continue to impact road conditions into Monday morning, National Weather Service Meteorologist Lamont Bain said.

A winter weather system is expected to move west to east, bringing snow and possible rain or freezing rain to parts of Tarrant County starting Sunday morning and possibly lasting into Monday.

Fort Worth is expected to see 2 inches to 3 inches of snow, and Dallas could see an inch or two, with the possibility of more in isolated places.

The snowfall is expected to reach Tarrant County between 9 a.m. and noon Sunday and continue into the night.

Roads are expected to be wet and slushy Sunday due to above freezing temperatures except in some areas of North Texas with 4 inches or more of snow and places with snow bands, according to the National Weather Service. Counties to the west and south of Tarrant are more likely to see the greater amounts of snow.

A winter storm watch will be in effect through late Sunday for counties west and southwest of Fort Worth, including Parker, Johnson and Hood counties, according to the NWS. Isolated areas around Stephenville have the possibility of up to 8 inches, though most of Erath County should look for 4 inches to 6 inches.

Fort Worth Independent School District officials noted on Friday that if winter weather impacted the opening of schools on Monday, information would be posted on the Fort Worth ISD Mobile App.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday placed numerous resources, including the Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol, on standby ahead of this weekend’s expected winter weather event, according to a news release. This storm system is threatening to bring snowfall to much of the northern half of the state, with areas of the Panhandle, South Plains, Big Country, and northern Permian Basin forecast to receive between 2 to 8 inches, the release said. This system also has the potential to produce significant rainfall along the Coastal Plains Sunday afternoon.

“I urge Texans in the path of this winter storm system to be mindful of changing weather conditions and take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Abbott said. “Stay off roadways and exercise extreme caution as this weather event makes its way across the state. Texas will continue to work with local officials to ensure they have the resources needed to respond.”

Texans are urged to visit drivetexas.org throughout the weekend to be aware of the latest roadway conditions across the state.