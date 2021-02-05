Temps in Fort Worth expected to plummet mid-week, with possible freezing rain, sleet

Dallas-Fort Worth residents would be wise to enjoy the forthcoming weekend of sunshine and warmth, with expected highs in the 60s, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.

Because it likely won’t last long.

A cold front carrying chilly arctic air is expected to move into the region from the north between Monday and Tuesday, causing temperatures to plummet, Sanchez told the Star-Telegram. While the high Monday is expected to reach a pleasant 67 degrees, according to the weather service forecast, the low Monday night should drop to a chilly 38. On Tuesday, the high is expected to be around 50, before dropping to a nighttime low of around 27.

The forecast shows there will be colder temperatures Wednesday, with a high of around 40, and a potential for rain, freezing rain and sleet going into Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday. There’s about a 20 to 30 percent chance of wintry precipitation, Sanchez said, but the forecast could change in the coming days. Some models, as of Friday, were indicating “a little bit of winter weather potential,” Sanchez said.

She advised people who live in North Texas to keep watching the evolving weather predictions. They also might need to put away the shorts and grab heavier jackets, for the time being.

“Enjoy the weekend, definitely enjoy those temperatures, and keep an eye out on the forecast,” Sanchez said over the phone on Friday. “We’re slowly going to feel it by mid-week.”

Arctic air masses, blowing in due to changes in wind direction, should be responsible for these dips in temperatures in DFW, starting with the one that will arrive around Monday or Tuesday, Sanchez said. There will be another air mass moving in between Wednesday and next Friday, bringing with it even cooler temperatures.

The high on Thursday is expected to reach around 38, the forecast shows. It’s too early for a prediction on temperatures for next Friday and next weekend, the weather service said.