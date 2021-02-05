Bubbles the hippo picks Super Bowl winner while scarfing down snack at Fort Worth Zoo

Bubbles is not a Tom Brady fan apparently.

The Fort Worth Zoo’s 2,600-pound hippopotamus made her Super Bowl pick during snack time Thursday. She picked the Kansas City Chiefs to beat Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s big game.

Now, don’t go running to call your bookie on the back of Bubbles’ gridiron knowledge. The Fort Worth Zoo and it’s animals are riding a six-game losing streak of picking Super Bowl winners, including a year ago when Travis, a 22-year-old rhinoceros, picked the 49ers to beat the Chiefs. Travis was wrong.

The 9-foot Bubbles made her pick by choosing to eat apple slices stuck to her exhibit glass with honey during a swim in front of a Chiefs sign. She took her sweet time to choose, too. After about 30 minutes, the semiaquatic mammal went with Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs. The zoo’s animals have been picking Super Bowl winners since 1998.

The Fort Worth Zoo says the event isn’t just a fun photo opportunity for visitors. The “activity enhances the animal’s environment and promotes physiological well-being by changing the complexity of its exhibit,” according to their press release.