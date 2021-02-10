Thursday’s vaccine clinic at Texas Motor Speedway canceled over possible icy roads

Day two of this week’s COVID vaccination clinic at the Texas Motor Speedway, originally set for Thursday, has been canceled due to the possibility of icy and slick roads, officials announced.

The National Weather Service is predicting freezing rain could develop Wednesday evening and continue overnight, creating possibly hazardous conditions Thursday morning. Denton County, which is hosting the appointment-only clinic, doesn’t want “to bring our residents out on icy roads or have our crews and volunteers working in below-freezing weather,” Judge Andy Eads said in a news release.

Those supposed to be vaccinated on Thursday, all of whom are getting their second doses, were alerted they will instead come on Friday afternoon. The county plans to administer their roughly 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, and also around 4,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, officials said in the release. The clinic is set to run from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The individuals receiving a second dose, as well as those in the waiting list of Denton’s online vaccine portal, will receive appointment times over email and text by Wednesday evening, officials said.

This week’s clinic at the Texas Motor Speedway, which kicked off Tuesday and was intended to be three days, comes after last week’s debut clinic at the race track. More than 27,000 doses were administered last week and officials hoped to administer 22,000 more doses this week, some of them leftover from the previous week due to cancellations and no-shows.

It wasn’t clear on Wednesday how many doses are expected to be administered this week.

Dawn Cobb, a Denton County spokesperson, said in a text message, “Any remaining doses from allocations received this week will be scheduled for next week as soon as weather-related conditions allow.”