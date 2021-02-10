AT&T Stadium to be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site, White House says

Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will be used as a federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site, Gov. Greg Abbott and the White House announced Wednesday.

The site and others at Fair Park in Dallas and NRG Stadium in Houston will be able to administer more than 10,000 shots each day combined, according to the White House. The sites will be operated by FEMA in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials.

FEMA will supply the vaccines for the pilot sites, and they won’t come from the state’s existing allotment, Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Douglas Loveday said in an email.

“These mass community sites will allow us to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities and help us mitigate the spread of the virus,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Details about signing up for appointments at the sites, which are expected to open Feb. 24, will be released in the coming days, Abbott’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.