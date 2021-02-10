Third city in Tarrant County surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County reported 20 coronavirus deaths and 1,311 new cases on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington man and woman in their 50s, an Everman man in his 50s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, an Azle man in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, an Arlington man in his 80s, two Mansfield women in their 80s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s, a Hurst man in his 80s, a White Settlement man in his 80s, a White Settlement woman older than 90, a Southlake woman older than 90, and a Benbrook man older than 90.

One of the 20 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Mansfield is the third city in the county to surpass 100 COVID-related deaths. The 101 Mansfield deaths do not include any residents living in parts of the city in Ellis and Johnson Counties. Fort Worth has confirmed 1,054 deaths and Arlington has confirmed 494. North Richland Hills has the fourth most in Tarrant County with 92.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 232,292 COVID-19 cases, including 2,529 deaths and an estimated 193,286 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by two to 893. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 18% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 22% of the 3,985 occupied beds. The 18% of total beds is the lowest since Dec. 14. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 15.69% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. That’s the lowest since it was 15.45% on Dec. 12. Gov. Greg Abbott is using this rate to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate needs to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 940 available hospital beds, a decrease of 90. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 95% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by nine to 334. Patients are using 40% of the 834 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 15% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 10. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 10:

Fort Worth, 1,054

Arlington, 494

Mansfield, 101

North Richland Hills, 92

Bedford, 77

White Settlement, 61

Hurst, 59

Keller, 55

Euless, 50

Grapevine, 49





Benbrook, 43

Azle, 40

Rural Tarrant County, 40

Haltom City, 39

Watauga, 31

Grand Prairie, 27

Crowley, 26

Richland Hills, 26

Saginaw, 26

Sansom Park, 23

Forest Hill, 22

Southlake, 19

Lake Worth, 17

Colleyville, 9

Kennedale, 8

River Oaks, 6

Unknown, 6

Westworth Village, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Everman, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

