Fort Worth boy under 10 among 36 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 36 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, including a Fort Worth boy younger than 10.

The child is the third under under 10 to die from COVID-19-related complications in the county. A 9-year-old boy from Vernon and a boy under 1-year-old died in consecutive days two weeks ago at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Tarrant County also reported 893 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The pandemic-related deaths also include a Fort Worth man and woman in their 50s, an Arlington woman in her 50s, a Mansfield man and woman in her 50s, a River Oaks woman in her 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, four Fort Worth women and three men in their 60s, a Kennedale man in his 60s, a North Richland hills man in his 60s, two Arlington women in their 70s, two Euless men in their 70s, two Fort Worth women and a man in their 70s, a Haltom City man in his 70s, a Lake Worth woman in her 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, two Arlington men and a woman in their 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, an Azle man in his 80s, a Hurst woman in her 80s, an Arlington woman older than 90s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90.

Two of the 36 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 230,981 COVID-19 cases, including 2,509 deaths and an estimated recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 12 to 891. That’s the fewest since 881 on Dec. 10. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 18% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 23% of the 3,546 occupied beds. The 18% of total beds is the lowest since Dec. 14. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased for the first time since Feb. 1 to 16.88% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. Gov. Greg Abbott is using this rate to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate needs to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 79% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 1,030 available hospital beds, an increase of 34. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 94% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by five to 325. Patients are using 40% of the 808 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 16% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 13. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 9:

Fort Worth, 1,048

Arlington, 490

Mansfield, 99

North Richland Hills, 91

Bedford, 77

White Settlement, 59

Hurst, 58

Keller, 55

Euless, 50

Grapevine, 49





Benbrook, 42

Rural Tarrant County, 40

Azle, 39

Haltom City, 39

Watauga, 31

Grand Prairie, 27

Crowley, 26

Richland Hills, 26

Saginaw, 26

Sansom Park, 23

Forest Hill, 22

Southlake, 18

Lake Worth, 17

Colleyville, 9

Kennedale, 8

River Oaks, 6

Unknown, 6

Westworth Village, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

