North Texas region’s COVID hospitalizations lowest in 8 weeks, near Abbott’s threshold

Tarrant County reported 15 coronavirus deaths and 1,059 new cases on Monday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a White Settlement woman in her 40s, a Forest Hill man in his 50s, two Arlington men in their 60s, three Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Benbrook man in his 70s, a Grapevine man in his 70s, a Bedford woman in her 70s, two Fort Worth women in their 70s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 80s, a Crowley woman older than 90, and an Arlington man older than 90.

All 15 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 230,088 COVID-19 cases, including 2,473 deaths and an estimated 189,861 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 64 to 903. That’s the fewest since 898 on Dec. 8. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 20% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 25% of the 3,546 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased again to 15.70% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. That’s the lowest since it was 15.45% on Dec. 12. Gov. Greg Abbott is using this rate to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate needs to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 996 available hospital beds, an increase of nine. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 94% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by four to 320. Patients are using 35% of the 926 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 16% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 13. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 8:

Fort Worth, 1,032

Arlington, 482

Mansfield, 96

North Richland Hills, 90

Bedford, 77

White Settlement, 59

Hurst, 57

Keller, 55

Grapevine, 49





Euless, 48

Benbrook, 42

Rural Tarrant County, 40

Azle, 38

Haltom City, 38

Watauga, 31

Grand Prairie, 27

Crowley, 26

Richland Hills, 26

Saginaw, 26

Sansom Park, 23

Forest Hill, 22

Southlake, 18

Lake Worth, 16

Colleyville, 9

Kennedale, 7

Unknown, 6

Westworth Village, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

River Oaks, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

