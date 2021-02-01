Coronavirus

Beloved Mansfield ISD teacher’s aide dies after COVID-19 diagnoses, district says

FORT WORTH

A teacher’s aide for special education at Mansfield High School died over the weekend after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the school district said in a letter to parents on Monday.

William Duckworth, 50, was an “extraordinary man who always came to work with a heart of service,” Principal Trent Dowd wrote in the letter. He had worked for the district since 2016.

Grief counselors are at the high school and will provide support as needed, Dowd wrote.

The Mansfield school district will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols including requiring face masks, not allowing visitors, deep cleaning and sanitation every night and social distancing as much as possible, Dowd wrote.

It wasn’t clear by the letter if it’s known where or how Duckworth contracted the virus. The reports 250 student cases and 88 staff cases.

Unlike other states, Texas health officials haven’t included teachers in the state’s vaccine distribution plan. That means it is unclear when teachers will be eligible to receive the shot.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Nichole Manna
Nichole Manna
Nichole Manna is an award-winning investigative reporter for the Star-Telegram focusing on criminal justice, civil rights and healthcare. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she was a reporter at newspapers in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She likes to spend time with her two dogs, a dachshund named Opie and a three-legged terrier named Oliver. Want something investigated? Send me news tips to nmanna@star-telegram.com or 817-390-7684.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service