Beloved Mansfield ISD teacher’s aide dies after COVID-19 diagnoses, district says

A teacher’s aide for special education at Mansfield High School died over the weekend after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the school district said in a letter to parents on Monday.

William Duckworth, 50, was an “extraordinary man who always came to work with a heart of service,” Principal Trent Dowd wrote in the letter. He had worked for the district since 2016.

Grief counselors are at the high school and will provide support as needed, Dowd wrote.

The Mansfield school district will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols including requiring face masks, not allowing visitors, deep cleaning and sanitation every night and social distancing as much as possible, Dowd wrote.

It wasn’t clear by the letter if it’s known where or how Duckworth contracted the virus. The reports 250 student cases and 88 staff cases.

Unlike other states, Texas health officials haven’t included teachers in the state’s vaccine distribution plan. That means it is unclear when teachers will be eligible to receive the shot.