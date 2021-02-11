Coronavirus

North Texas region shows lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations since November

Tarrant County reported 25 coronavirus deaths and 1,034 new cases on Thursday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington woman in her 50s, a River Oaks man in his 60s, three Arlington men in their 60s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, two Bedford men in their 60s, a Richland Hills man in his 60s, a Grapevine man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a Benbrook woman in her 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 70s, a Hurst man in his 70s, two Arlington men and a woman in their 70s, a Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man and a woman in their 80s, a Fort Worth woman older than 90, and a Southlake man older than 90.

One of the 25 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 233,326 COVID-19 cases, including 2,554 deaths and an estimated 195,574 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 46 to 847. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 17% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 21% of the 4,029 occupied beds. The 17% of total beds is the lowest since Dec. 9. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 12.59% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. That’s the lowest since it was 12.25% on Nov. 14. Gov. Greg Abbott is using this rate to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate needs to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 79% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 1,057 available hospital beds, an increase of 117. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 93% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by one to 335. Patients are using 42% of the 807 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 15% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 10. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 11:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
