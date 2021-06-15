Two Fort Worth restaurants close after inspectors find serious health violations

Two Fort Worth restaurants were closed for serious health code violations between June 5 and June 12, according to inspection results from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Church’s Chicken at 2800 E Rosedale St. and El Pollo Loco at 8817 North Freeway were both required to shut down to address serious health violations, according to the inspection results.

The inspectors did not specify what violations were severe enough to cause them to shut down immediately and correct the issues.

Three other restaurants came close to breaching the 30 violations allowed before a restaurant must make immediate corrections to clean up the worst of the problems. Two restaurants had perfect scores.

Mariscos Acapulco, at 2201 W. Seminary Drive, in a followup inspection between June 5 and June 12, scored a 30. Another followup inspection on June 14 showed improvement to a score of 24.

Inspectors noted black organic matter in the ice machine, improperly stored food, food not protected from contamination, unclean food contact surfaces and damage to food contact surfaces, among other violations during the June 14 inspection.

Sushi Nomi, located at 8653 N. Beach St., had 27 violations.

Inspectors at Sushi Nomi recorded violations including black organic matter inside the ice machine, food in the reach-in cooler with no label, improper use of hand-washing sinks, and household Crockpots in use to prepare food.

Tres Betos Taqueria, at 2408 NE 28th St., which also had a followup inspection during that week, scored a 26. Violations found by inspectors included food stored at improper temperatures to prevent spoiling, food unprotected from contamination, and damage to the floors, walls or ceiling, which inspectors noted were not clean.

Hawaiian Bros at 2301 North Tarrant Parkway and Stop-N-Go Gyros at 3054 S. University Drive both had perfect scores, meaning inspectors did not note any health code violations at the restaurants.

Complete reports from health inspectors during this time period can be viewed below.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for June 6th - 12th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.