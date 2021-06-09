Fort Worth restaurant had more than 30 health code violations in newest report

One Fort Worth restaurant had to take immediate corrective action because of health code violations, and two eateries had perfect scores in restaurant inspections from May 30 to June 5.

Tres Betos Taqueria, at 2408 NE 28th St., had to make corrections after 39 health code violations during its inspection. Notable violations recorded by inspectors included not properly washing utensils; damaged or unclean floors, walls and ceilings; a fly trap kept above open food; the presence of toxic substances not approved for use in food establishments; and use of equipment not up to sanitation standards.

Restaurants with 30 or more violations in any one inspection are required to take immediate action to fix all critical violations, with 48 hours to clean up all other problems.

An employee answering the phone at Tres Betos Taqueria said they were open as of Wednesday.

The second highest score was given to Thai Hut Authentic Thai Cuisine, at 5408 Basswood Blvd., with 29 violations.

The restaurant had violations including improperly stored food, food debris in the microwave, organic buildup in the ice machine, organic material in the soda machine, and residue and debris buildup on a can opener.

Two food establishments had perfect scores, meaning no violations were found.

Coco Shrimp at 2401 Heritage Trace Parkway and Riverside Memory Care at Fossil Creek at 6621 N. Riverside Drive had no recorded violations.

Here’s a list of all inspections done between May 30 and June 5.

