Two Fort Worth restaurants receive more than 30 health inspection violations

Two Fort Worth restaurants received over 30 violations in the first week of April during health inspections.

From April 1 to 10, the Fort Worth Health Department inspected various restaurants. When a restaurant receives more than 30 violations, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations. The restaurant then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations.

Restaurante Jalisco, Pacos Mexican Cuisine, Sushi Axiom, Los Vaqueros and Pacific Table received the most violations so far this month.

Restaurante Jalisco at 4200 South Freeway received 32 violations, and Paco’s Mexican Cuisine at 1508 W. Magnolia Ave. received 31.

Jalisco’s violations included that two employees had been working for over a month at the restaurant and had not attended a food handler training — employees are required to have this training within a week of beginning work — and that food employees did not have a stem thermometer to check the temperature of food. Several food items were found to be outside the safe temperature range, according to the violations.

At Paco’s, the inspector noted organic black matter inside the ice bin and employees handling ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands, according to the violations.

Sushi Axiom at 12650 South Freeway received 30 violations. Los Vaqueros at 3201 S. University Drive received 27, and Pacific Table at 1600 S. University Drive received 26.

The Star-Telegram database will be updated weekly to show all the inspections from the week before.

