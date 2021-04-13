An upgrade for Wal-Mart: 10 La Madeleine bakery-cafes to open in DFW stores

Roasted vegetable sandwich and tomato-basil soup from La Madeleine DFW.com

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe will open restaurants inside 10 Wal-Marts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company announced Monday.

La Madeleine, founded almost 30 years ago in Dallas but now owned by France-based Groupe Le Duff, will scale down its menu for La Madeleine Express restaurants serving soups, salads and a new menu of pizzas.

The matchup with Wal-Mart marks an ambitious expansion for La Madeleine, a popular but small cafe chain with seven locations across Fort Worth, Arlington and Grapevine.

Wal-Mart is adding some grab-and-go choices to stores, and La Madeleine’s takeout soups, breads and desserts are a good fit.

The restaurants will serve La Madeleine’s popular chicken caesar salads, tomato basil soup, breads and jams.

La Madeleine is billed as “French comfort food,” but competes in the same bakery-cafe with restaurants such as Panera.

Last year, the company opened its first drive-thru restaurant in years, a La Madeleine Petite Market and Bakery at 15125 Montfort Drive in Addison.

(The La Madeleine in Grapevine originally opened with a drive-thru.)