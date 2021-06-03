These Fort Worth restaurants received perfect scores in health inspections last week

No restaurants in Fort Worth received more than 30 violations during inspections from May 23 to May 29, according to the health department.

During the last round of inspections, two restaurants closed due to serious violations — Blue Goose Cantina and House of Pho both temporarily closed after inspections conducted between May 16 and May 22.

Restaurants with more than 30 violations are required to immediately fix the worst problems and clean the rest within 48 hours. Forty-seven restaurants were inspected during the final week of May, and none of them had more than 30 violations.

Two restaurants, Mariscos Acapulco at 2201 W. Seminary Drive, and Sushi Nomi at 8653 N. Beach St., had 30 violations. Taco Master at 4200 South Freeway had 27. Joe’s Pizza and Pasta at 8645 N. Beach St. and Marisco “El Puerto De Acapulco” #2 at 1025 E. Seminary Drive both had 25.

Four places to eat received perfect scores — Candleridge Market at 4000 Sycamore School Road, Compass One - Eurest Dining at 4200 Amon Carter Blvd., El Torito at 6256 McCart Ave., and Texans Can Academy at 6620 Westcreek Drive.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for May 23rd - 29th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.