Two Fort Worth restaurants close to fix serious violations after health inspections

Two restaurants temporarily closed because of serious health violations found in Fort Worth health inspections last week, according to the health department.

Blue Goose Cantina and House of Pho both closed after inspections conducted between May 16 and May 22. They will be allowed to reopen when the problems are fixed.

Blue Goose Cantina, at 1600 S. University Drive, had 21 health violations, including the unspecified violation requiring the establishment to close. It was also cited for unclean food contact surfaces; improper hand washing by employees; inadequate hand washing and drying materials; improper storage of chemicals, first aid kits, employee medication or materials determined toxic; and damaged floor, wall or ceiling surfaces.

House of Pho at 4833 S. Hulen St. closed at the owner’s discretion for serious health code violations, with no further notes on what prompted the closing.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Chipotle Mexican Grill on South Hulen Street had no health violations.

The Chipotle on West 7th Street had a score of two, and was cited for not having an available food protection manager.

The four highest scores, meaning the most violations, went to Yummy Buffet at 215 NE 28th St., with a score of 26; Jesus BBQ at 810 S. Main St., with a score of 24; Las Fuentes Taqueria at 2216 W. Seminary Drive, 23; and Waffle House at 150 E. Loop 820, 23.

Dixie House Cafe on East Lancaster Avenue had a reinspection, scoring a 12 with citations for unlabeled or improperly labeled toxic substances, insects or pests in the establishment, and unclean or damaged floors and walls.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for May 16th - 22nd, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.