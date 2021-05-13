TCU Chick-Fil-A briefly closed after roaches seen in dish machine, health inspections show

The Chick-Fil-A inside of TCU’s Brown-Lupton University Union was shut down briefly on May 6 after a health inspector observed live roaches in a dish machine, according to a health inspection report and a college spokesperson.

The restaurant, one of dozens inspected across Fort Worth last week, was told it needed to close until corrective actions were taken on the “serious violations,” the inspection report shows. Despite the order, the inspector noted, management at the establishment was “refusing to close.”

A TCU spokesperson said in an email on Wednesday, however, “The health department’s instructions were followed and the facility closed for 90 minutes, during which time the issue was abated and the health department approved the reopening.”

The inspection was one of three performed inside the Brown-Lupton University Union, located at 2901 Stadium Drive, last Thursday. A TCU spokesperson confirmed the restaurant that had to close was the Chick-Fil-A.

Sodexo is the company that runs the dining establishments inside the union.

“We value our longstanding partnership with Sodexo, and we have the utmost confidence in their cleanliness standards,” the TCU spokesperson said in the statement. “TCU and Sodexo view Tarrant County Health Department as our partner in maintaining the highest standards.”

The establishment was only given a total of four violations, which fell below several other establishments that were inspected between May 2 and 8.

Though no restaurant scored a 30 or above on its violations last week — the limit where a restaurant has to take immediate corrective actions — there were a few that scored above 20. That includes Ninja Sushi and Grill, at 4714 Southwest Loop 820, which had a score of 26, the highest. Violations included keeping sushi rice out for more than four hours, the inspection shows, and keeping food in a cooler at the wrong temperature.

Two restaurants had 23 violations, one had 22 and another had 20, according to the inspections.

Three restaurants had zero violations.

Among the most common violations last week was storing food at an improper temperature, which 10 restaurants were cited for. Seven reportedly had organic matter inside of ice machines or, in one case, in gaskets of a cold holding unit at a prep station. Three, including the Chick-Fil-A, were told insects or pests weren’t being controlled.

In a followup inspection, Lone Star Oyster Bar received a score of 9.

The Star-Telegram each week publishes the health inspections from the week before in a database. Users can scroll through inspections or use the search bar to look up restaurant names or key terms.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for May 2nd - May 8th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.