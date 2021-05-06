2 Fort Worth restaurants told to take corrective actions, health inspections show

One restaurant in Fort Worth received a score above 30 on its health code violations last week, meaning staff had to take immediate action, and another was closed for a day due to an issue, according to health inspections provided by the city.

Several establishments had a variety of reported issues, ranging from improper food storage, to unclean surfaces, to the presence of insects or rodents, the inspections show.

Two restaurants, on the other hand, had perfect scores: Marco’s Pizza, located at 301 Clifford Center Drive, and Sumo Sushi, at 2484 Avondale Haslet Road.

The inspections were conducted between April 25 and May 1, this past Saturday.

Lone Star Oyster Bar, at 4750 Bryant Irvin Road, had the highest number of violations, with 33. Among the reported issues was storing ground beef above raw oysters, leaving the food open to potential cross-contamination, and keeping items in the prep cooler with internal temperatures above the required 41 degrees. Toxic substances also weren’t being “stored to prevent the contamination of food items,” the inspection notes.

Another restaurant in Fort Worth scored 29, according to the inspections, and two restaurants scored 23.

Though Pho Noodle & Grill, at 4601 West Freeway, only racked up a score of 13, it was told it had “serious health code violations” that meant it had to close “until appropriate corrective actions are completed.” The walk-in cooler was at 47, according to the inspection.

The restaurant was only closed for the day of the inspection, April 27, as it was quickly able to restore the cooler to the right temperature, the manager said over the phone on Wednesday. It was “nothing major,” according to the manager, who didn’t want to provide her name.

“We followed all the protocols and we’re trying to be safe for everybody,” she said.

Sixteen restaurants last week stored food at the wrong temperatures, inspections show. Eight restaurants reportedly had black or pink organic matter in ice machines. Three restaurants were told they had pests present in the establishment.

The full inspections can be found in the Star-Telegram’s database, and there’s a search bar where people can look up key terms or restaurant names. New restaurant inspections are published each week.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for April 25th - May 1st, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.