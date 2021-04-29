This week’s Fort Worth restaurant violations: Improper food temps, drainage backup

No restaurant in Fort Worth exceeded a score of 30 on its health code violations last week — the level that requires emergency corrective actions — though some were told they had significant problems, inspections from the city show.

One restaurant was ordered to close until it fixed a backed-up floor drain, according to the inspections conducted between April 18 and 24, this past Saturday.

Henderson’s Chicken, located at 4600 Sycamore School Road, was told in its inspection, “You must close your food facility immediately to the public until appropriate corrective actions are taken.” Inspectors observed the sewage and wastewater conveyance system wasn’t “constructed to prevent contamination,” leading to a backup in a kitchen floor drain.

The restaurant was open on Wednesday, according to an employee who answered the phone. That employee provided the number for one of the owners, who declined to comment or give his name when reached over the phone on Wednesday evening. He indicated he was still trying to figure out what had happened.

The chicken restaurant was given a total of 14 violations, which was tied for the sixth most. Five businesses had higher totals, including Skillman Wok, which had 21 violations, the most of any restaurant, and Mash’D, which had 19, the second most.

Skillman Wok, at 9116 Camp Bowie West Blvd., was cited for issues such as storing raw beef over fresh vegetables in the walk-in cooler, as well as raw eggs over noodles.

Mash’d, at 2948 Crockett St., wasn’t maintaining its refrigerated food at 41 degrees and had observed residue on shelving units and equipment, violations show. Outer openings, such as windows or doors, weren’t “protected against the entry of insects and rodents,” inspections show.

No restaurants had perfect scores last week but one, the Sheraton at 1701 Commerce St., had only one violation.

Five restaurants had observed black or pink organic matter inside of ice machines — a common violation each week — and one had observed black organic matter on a bar gun nozzle. At least five facilities were cited for not keeping food at the proper temperature. One restaurant was told “pests aren’t being controlled in the food establishment,” violations show.

Those interested can read through the Star-Telegram’s database of restaurant inspections from last week, and use the search bar to look up key terms or the names of certain restaurants. The Star-Telegram publishes the most recent reviews each week.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for April 18th - 24th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.