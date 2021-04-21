Improper food temperatures and pests among Fort Worth restaurant violations last week

In the second week of April, Fort Worth restaurants were cited for health code violations ranging from storing food at unsafe temperatures to allowing black or pink organic material to grow in ice machines.

There was no establishment given 30 or more violations between April 11 and 17, according to the Star-Telegram’s weekly review of restaurant inspections. When a business in Fort Worth hits that limit, it must take immediate corrective action on all critical violations.

There were still many restaurants, however, that racked up long lists of citations, including Macaluso’s Italian Restaurant, the leader with 27 violations, and Brewed, which had 25.

At Macaluso’s, located at 2443 Forest Park Blvd., inspectors observed cooked food in the reach-in cooler had no covers, leaving it open to potential cross-contamination. Additionally, inspectors noted, food in the walk-in cooler had no date showing when it was prepared, and there was observed food residue and debris.

Brewed, at 801 W. Magnolia Ave., was reportedly keeping cut vegetables, cut fruit and sauces in a cooler at 50 degrees, warmer than the required 41. There was bread pudding stored underneath raw beef in another cooler, according to the inspections. There were missing thermometers in all the reach-in coolers.

Four restaurants had 21 violations, and there were four with 19.

One of the most common violations was black or pink organic matter accumulating inside of ice machines, which was recorded at more than 20 of 60 restaurants. At least six restaurants were storing food at the wrong temperatures, the violations show. Three restaurants were cited for having insects or pests.

No restaurants last week had zero violations but two came close — Joyas Taqueria, located at 8000 Wichita St., and Juanito’s Taqueria, located at 4150 Hemphill St., were each given a single violation.

After a reinspection, Pacific Table, at 1600 S. University Drive, had six violations.

The Star-Telegram is providing an updated database of restaurant inspections each week. The inspections come from the previous week.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for April 11th - 17th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.