These changes to Sundance Square parking may help traffic in downtown Fort Worth

Reata is in a historic Sundance Square building with a rooftop dome and patio. Sundance Square will charge for all valet parking. Handout photo

In an effort to curb congestion on downtown streets, Sundance Square will charge for all valet parking and is encouraging visitors to self park in lots on the edge of the restaurant and shopping district.

Starting in June, customers who park in one of Sundance Square’s 10 downtown lots or garages can receive two hours of free parking with validation from a Sundance business. Valet parking cost will start at $7 per hour, with a maximum fee of $21 per day. Short-term valet parking had been complementary.

Self-parking will remain free on weekends and after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

“Sundance Square was designed to be a warm, welcoming, and walkable gathering place and destination for our local community and visitors,” Bill Boecker, president of Sundance Square Management, said in a statement. “As Fort Worth gets back to normal, this change will reduce traffic across the campus, enabling folks to better explore and enjoy the Plaza and gathering spaces, as well as our unique mix of restaurants, shops and entertainment.”

Sundance Square found that valet parking on high traffic streets was creating congestion as people came into the downtown and waited in line for a valet. Returning cars to the same valet stands increased the congestion, a spokesperson for Sundance Square said.

The square currently has a three valet parking stands but will increase to around 10 through the summer. Customers can drop their car off at one valet stand and retrieve it from another through a new synchronized system.

As the new system is rolled out, free short-term parking is available in garages at 345 W. Third St. and 201 W. Sixth St. and at parking lots at 201 W. Fourth St.; 300 Jones St.; 400 E. Third St.; 500 E. Weatherford St.; 301 Grove St.; 301 Pecan St.; 615 E. Fourth St.; and 700 Terry St.