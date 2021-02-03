Business

This digital glasswear retailer is opening its first physical store in Sundance Square

Customers in Fort Worth will have the opportunity for the first time to browse glassware from Estelle Colored Glass’ products in person as the retailer opens its first mortar store at Sundance Square.

The 1,800 square foot storefront on the Sundance Square Plaza, at the former home of Tervis tumbler store, is set to open Thursday, Sundance Square management announced in a Wednesday news release.

The digitally native brand has a collection of Polish hand-blown glass products that will be on display in the space.

While customers will be able to purchase a limited range of items from the store and take them home right away, the storefront will act as more of a showroom where customers place orders to have them delivered, according to the release.

The store will be open to shoppers by appointment only starting Thursday. To book an appointment, email estelle@sundancesquare.com.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
