This digital glasswear retailer is opening its first physical store in Sundance Square

Customers in Fort Worth will have the opportunity for the first time to browse glassware from Estelle Colored Glass’ products in person as the retailer opens its first mortar store at Sundance Square.

The 1,800 square foot storefront on the Sundance Square Plaza, at the former home of Tervis tumbler store, is set to open Thursday, Sundance Square management announced in a Wednesday news release.

The digitally native brand has a collection of Polish hand-blown glass products that will be on display in the space.

While customers will be able to purchase a limited range of items from the store and take them home right away, the storefront will act as more of a showroom where customers place orders to have them delivered, according to the release.

The store will be open to shoppers by appointment only starting Thursday. To book an appointment, email estelle@sundancesquare.com.