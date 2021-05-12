Eats Beat
Five Fort Worth restaurants make Texas Top 100 list; Arlington, Grapevine too
Five new or little-known Fort Worth restaurants are listed among the top 100 places to eat in Texas as ranked by reviewers of Yelp.com.
The top 100 list released Wednesday includes these Tarrant County restaurants:
8. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe - Grapevine (and Keller)
11. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar - Fort Worth
14. Del Campo Empanadas - Fort Worth
23. Aloha Chicken & Shrimp - Watauga (and Fort Worth)
24. Coco Shrimp - Fort Worth
33. Fazenda Gaucha - Bedford
38. Aladdin Cafe - Crowley
40. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine - Fort Worth
57. Coolgreens Southlake - Southlake
61. The Colossal Sandwich Shop - Bedford
72. Cafe Italia - Grapevine
78. Taste Community Restaurant - Fort Worth
92. Tiba Grill - Arlington
Several other local restaurants were ranked at other locations in Texas, including The Cookshack in Fort Worth and Houston (70), Boca 31 in Fort Worth and Denton (79) and Casa Jacaranda in Mansfield and Venus (88).
The No. 1-ranked restaurant by Yelp.com reviewers is the Comfort Cafe in San Antonio, followed by the Gypsy Poet in Houston and Kat’s Barbecue in Santa Fe.
