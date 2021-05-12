Five Fort Worth restaurants make Texas Top 100 list; Arlington, Grapevine too

Tamale nachos, top, and a tamale bowl at Tommy Tamale. bud@star-telegram.com

Five new or little-known Fort Worth restaurants are listed among the top 100 places to eat in Texas as ranked by reviewers of Yelp.com.

The top 100 list released Wednesday includes these Tarrant County restaurants:

8. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe - Grapevine (and Keller)

11. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar - Fort Worth

14. Del Campo Empanadas - Fort Worth

23. Aloha Chicken & Shrimp - Watauga (and Fort Worth)

24. Coco Shrimp - Fort Worth

33. Fazenda Gaucha - Bedford

38. Aladdin Cafe - Crowley

40. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine - Fort Worth

57. Coolgreens Southlake - Southlake

61. The Colossal Sandwich Shop - Bedford

72. Cafe Italia - Grapevine

78. Taste Community Restaurant - Fort Worth

92. Tiba Grill - Arlington

Several other local restaurants were ranked at other locations in Texas, including The Cookshack in Fort Worth and Houston (70), Boca 31 in Fort Worth and Denton (79) and Casa Jacaranda in Mansfield and Venus (88).

The No. 1-ranked restaurant by Yelp.com reviewers is the Comfort Cafe in San Antonio, followed by the Gypsy Poet in Houston and Kat’s Barbecue in Santa Fe.