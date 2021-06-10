Who has the best Reuben sandwich in Fort Worth? It’s not even close

A half pastrami Reuben at Carshon;s Deli in Fort Worth. bud@star-telegram.com

Carshon’s for a Reuben, Ruthie or Rachel

Hey, Bud! Who has the best Reuben? Had one recently in Prescott, Arizona.

—Gene, Burleson

The local favorite is Carshon’s Deli, 3133 Cleburne Road. It’s the city’s oldest restaurant, open since about 1917 in four locations. Diners also choose Carshon’s other kosher-style sandwiches, the Ruthie, Rachel or Rutherford. (I have no idea how they make Reubens in Prescott.)

A foot-long sub sandwich from Jo-Ed's Bomber in Pantego.

Sub sandwich oversight corrected

Hey, Bud! How come you never write about Gallagaskin’s sandwiches?

—Bob, Fort Worth

Good question. I tried a Gallagaskin’s tuna salad the other night just to reconfirm that the sub shop billed as Texas’ oldest (1972) remains one of the best. They’re still made with the sweet cherry peppers. It’s at 5817 Camp Bowie Blvd. (In the Arlington area, try Dino’s Subs and Jo-Ed’s Bomber in Pantego.)

The Paris Coffee Shop's chicken and dumplings.

Chicken and dumplings check

Hey, Bud! Anywhere for chicken and dumplings? At the few places I’ve tried, I’ve hurt my eyes looking for chicken.

—Harold, Fort Worth

The place I hear about most often is still the Paris Coffee Shop, on the Thursday lunch menu. They’re also on the menu daily at West Side Cafe and River Oaks Cafe. (Some restaurants have a limited menu right now, so check first.)