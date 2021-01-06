Can you guess Fort Worth’s oldest restaurants? Start with a sandwich-and-pie deli

The sign at Carshon’s Deli. Star-Telegram archives

Don’t believe what you read

Hey, Bud! What did you say is the oldest restaurant here? This “Only in Your State” web site says it’s Cattlemen’s or Kincaid’s.

—Fake news reader

Nowhere close. Carshon’s Deli opened downtown about 1917, based on a 1952 Star-Telegram ad quoting owner Abe Applebaum. There’s been a cafe in the Hilton Fort Worth since it opened Sept. 30, 1921, as the Hotel Texas. In 1926, the Paris Coffee Shop opened one block east of the current location on West Magnolia Avenue. The Original Mexican Eats Cafe now claims 1926, but contemporary records indicate it opened in 1930. Bailey’s Barbeque dates to 1931 and is one of Texas’ oldest restaurants still in the same family.

Arlington mainstay Main Street Cafe has applied to move into Coker’s Pit Bar-B-Q, another iconic eatery, Pantego city officials confirmed Wednesday. Bud Kennedy

Main Street Cafe on the move

Hey, Bud! I saw where Main Street Cafe in Arlington is moving to Coker’s in Pantego. Is that the current Coker’s? Or the old, orignal location that became a Jambo’s?

—Arlington Foodie

According to Pantego City Hall, Main Street Cafe will take over operating Coker’s. 2612 W. Pioneer Parkway, apparently to serve barbecue along with cafe items. That’s a great location with a much-coveted drive-thru window. The Jambo’s at 2503 W. Pioneer Parkway changed hands but there is no paperwork yet on a new operator. (Jambo’s continues at 1724 W. Division St., or at the original Rendon location.)

Taco Diner DFW.com

Fort Worth restaurant closed

Hey, Bud! What happened to Taco Diner?

—Steve, Fort Worth

Taco Diner closed in both Fort Worth and Irving. The restaurant chain, a Mi Cocina spinoff, opened 22 years ago, before Mexico City-style restaurants were popular, but didn’t compete well with contemporary taquerias. Mi Cocina nearby remains open.