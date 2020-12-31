Arlington’s Main Street Cafe to move to Coker’s BBQ location

Arlington mainstay Main Street Cafe has applied to move into Coker’s Pit Bar-B-Q, another iconic eatery, Pantego city officials confirmed Wednesday.

Joe Ashton, Pantego city manager, said in an email the owners of Main Street Cafe applied for a permit to move to the current Coker’s location at 2612 West Pioneer Parkway.

The details surrounding the move and changes to either restaurant’s operations are unclear. Coker’s owners did not immediately return messages seeking comment. A post on the business’ Facebook page says the restaurant is not going out of business.

The NEW YEAR IS ALMOST HERE! If you make your catering order NOW we will have it ready for you by NEW YEARS EVE ... Posted by Cokers Barbecue on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Coker’s has been a local fixture for over 20 years, its restaurant walls dripping with Coca-Cola-themed decorations and its menus boasting platters of house-made barbecue.

Main Street Cafe has served home-style plate lunches in Arlington for several decades. The restaurant is currently located at 2023 S. Cooper St.