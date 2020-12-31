Arlington
Arlington’s Main Street Cafe to move to Coker’s BBQ location
Main Street Cafe, an Arlington mainstay, is moving into the current Coker’s Pit Bar-B-Q location, Pantego officials told the Star-Telegram Wednesday.
Joe Ashton, Pantego city manager, said in an email the owners of Main Street Cafe applied for a permit to move to the current Coker’s location at 2612 West Pioneer Parkway.
The details surrounding the move and changes to either restaurant’s operations are unclear. Coker’s owners did not immediately return messages seeking comment. A post on the business’ Facebook page says the restaurant is not going out of business.
Coker’s has been a local fixture for over 20 years, its restaurant walls dripping with Coca-Cola-themed decorations and its menus boasting platters of house-made barbecue.
Main Street Cafe has served home-style plate lunches in Arlington for several decades. The restaurant is currently located at 2023 S. Cooper St.
