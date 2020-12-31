Another Sundance Square restaurant closing in downtown Fort Worth

Taco Diner, a contemporary Mexico City-style restaurant that was neither a taqueria nor a diner, is closing its Sundance Square location in downtown Fort Worth Friday night.

The Dallas-based M Crowd restaurant company continues to operate its primary concept, Mi Cocina, at four Tarrant County locations.

The downtown Taco Diner was the last of three Tarrant County locations, with three remaining open in the Dallas area.

The 1998 concept originally opened near Mi Cocina locations as a complementary restaurant. The two concepts were so easily confused by patrons that Taco Diner eventually served “Mi Cocina salsa” and “Mambo Taxi” drinks. and servers had to explain the difference.

The Sundance Square location is the second Plaza restaurant to close, after Bird Cafe. The Sundance shops recently changed property management for the second time this year, reverting to local leadership after a short stint under a Dallas property management company.

“Thank you for dining with us over the years,” Taco Diner posted on Facebook.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our Sundance Square location and want to thank our loyal guests in the Fort Worth community.”

All managers and workers have been offered positions at other M Crowd restaurants, according to the announcement.