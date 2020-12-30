New Year’s Day brunches from birria tacos to Belgian waffles, plus black-eyed peas

Black-eyed peas are lightly flavored with bay leaves and thyme at Tastebuds Eatery in Fort Worth. bud@star-telegram.com

A three-brunch weekend

Hey, Bud! Any New Year’s Day brunch deals?

—Robert, Fort Worth

Toro Toro in the Worthington hotel has a $39 brunch Friday with unlimited huevos rancheros, baby back ribs, short-rib birria tacos, fruit and Belgian waffles. Perry’s Steakhouse in Grapevine opens at 10:30 a.m. for its regular “pork chop Friday” lunch special, with black-eyed peas (dine-in or takeout). In Clearfork, B&B Butchers, Mesero and Pinstripes are open. Don’t forget black-eyed peas somewhere like Tributary Cafe or the Cotton Patch Cafe chain.

Bonnell’s returns next week

Hey, Bud! When does Bonnell’s resume the $40 curbside meals? Where else can we go?

—Darla, Benbrook

Bonnell’s will reopen Jan. 5 after a break due to a COVID-19 exposure. Chef Jon Bonnell’s other restaurant Waters, was open New Year’s Eve and will be open Saturday. Other restaurants with curbside family meals include both Byblos Mediterranean and Chadra Mezza and Grill. Cat City Grill also resumes family meals next week.

Not everybody works holidays

Hey, Bud! I went to [several different restaurants] but it was closed. What’s up?

—Readers and callers

First, many locally owned restaurants take the holiday week off. Home-cooking takeout faves such as Drew’s and Nana’s will reopen next week, and Goldee’s Barbecue will reopen next weekend. Others have been short-staffed due to COVID-19 quarantines. Watch their Facebook pages. (And to the reader who asked why a restaurant was closed at 9:45 p.m. Christmas Eve: Happy holidays.)