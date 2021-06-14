Lakefront restaurant near Dallas, Fort Worth ready to reopen after repairs, floods

The Oasis at Joe Pool serves a West Texas-style chicken-fried steak with a light flour breading. bud@star-telegram.com

Cut off time and again by lake floods in recent years, this time the Oasis at Joe Pool Lake flooded from the inside.

After kitchen repairs from a sprinkler flood, the biggest, best lakefront restaurant in Tarrant County will reopen its dining room June 18.

This time. the Oasis fell victim to a busted pipe during the February freeze.

“It’s been a hectic year,” co-owner Don Walker said.

“I think we’re finally ready.”

The Oasis, 5700 Lake Ridge Parkway off Texas 360, was grilling on the patio all along and should have reopened inside dining by now. But May rains left it afloat again with a puddle for a parking lot.

It’s the sixth year in a row when the Oasis had to close over floods or repairs.

“That’s pretty hard on a restaurant,” Walker said.

“We’ve got the lake and the scenery going for us. But I hope people come for the food.”

A club sandwich, cheeseburger and catfish plate at the Oasis at Joe Pool Lake. Jeffery Washington Star-Telegram archives

The Oasis will reopen with its same menu, featuring fried seafood and shrimp cocktail plus a genuine West Texas version of chicken-fried steak or chicken.

Walker recommends the crab fingers. (I’d be happy with the chili-lime coconut shrimp or a Caesar with blackened salmon or chicken.)

The dining room hasn’t changed, he said. But the kitchen is totally new.

Don Walker is a co-owner of the Oasis at Joe Pool Lake. Star-Telegram archives Rodger Mallison

He was driving past the restaurant during the freeze and heard a sprinkler alarm going off. A water line had broken in the kitchen ceiling.

“We had to put everyhting in new,” he said.

“I hope we’re ready now for summer.”

The walkway to The Oasis at Joe Pool Lak.e. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

The restaurant will serve burgers and chicken on the patio at lunch and dinner through June 17, then reopen the dining room June 18 at lunch and dinner regular hours.

The best time to come is for a quiet weekday lunch.

The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake is 1½ miles east of Texas 360; 817-640-7676, theoasisrestaurant.com.