Here's how Michael Irvin responded to Terrell Owens' 'Uncle Tom' comments

"I said, 'Well you said in a statement after visiting the Hall, I decided not to attend. So is there something that happened at the Hall? Or is this just a decision you're making?' All of this stuff.
"And I guess here it comes back. I guess he said that these were private texts that he didn't want me to talk about the things that we talked about. But I said in the first text that I have to go on the air to address it and my job is, 'Let me call and find out if there's something I need to know.'
"And, guys, honestly: I've been around T.O. long enough and I've always considered him a friend. I've been doing TV for almost 20 years. I'd never try to sandblast, whatever he calls it, anybody. I've always tried to uplift guys because I believe the game is what it is and the game is used to save lives.
"I heard you guys talking about Randy Gregory earlier when I was leaving Cowboys practice today. I heard Steve talking about, 'Why don't we forget about this guy?' And I'm like, 'No. We have to use the game to save guys like this, to save guys like me, to save guys like T.O.'
That just the way I believe. It's unfortunate that T.O. believes that somehow someway I let him down or whatever and then he goes the distance that he goes and saying the statements that he made. I won't even get into all of that. I won't get into it. I'm just going to wish him the best in his endeavors, all of them. Hopefully one day we will be fortunate enough to see him at the Hall of Fame."
