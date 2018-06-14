Here's how Michael Irvin responded to Terrell Owens' 'Uncle Tom' comments

Michael Irvin has addressed his current controversy with Terrell Owens.

Last week, Irvin criticized Owens for skipping his own Pro Football Hall-of-Fame induction ceremony.

Owens proceeded to make a crack about offering Irvin some "powdered" donuts. He also called Irvin and Fox Sports 1's Jason Whitlock "Uncle Toms."

During an appearance on the Dennis and Cowlishaw show on 103.3 ESPN FM, Irvin responded to the insult.





"T.O. and I have had, I don't know, a good friendship, relationship and hopefully it's still that. I don't have any issue with T.O. I'm sorry, obviously he feels the way he feels right now and I don't know how we miscommunicated whatever happened. Because the first thing I texted T.O., and I haven't talked to him in a while, the first thing I text him was 'Hey T.O., you know I've got to go on the air. I've got to address your decision.' And then I asked him questions. I said, 'I just want to get clarification before I go on. Get clarity about, you know.' He said 'What is there to get clarity about?'





"I said, 'Well you said in a statement after visiting the Hall, I decided not to attend. So is there something that happened at the Hall? Or is this just a decision you're making?' All of this stuff. "And I guess here it comes back. I guess he said that these were private texts that he didn't want me to talk about the things that we talked about. But I said in the first text that I have to go on the air to address it and my job is, 'Let me call and find out if there's something I need to know.' "And, guys, honestly: I've been around T.O. long enough and I've always considered him a friend. I've been doing TV for almost 20 years. I'd never try to sandblast, whatever he calls it, anybody. I've always tried to uplift guys because I believe the game is what it is and the game is used to save lives. "I heard you guys talking about Randy Gregory earlier when I was leaving Cowboys practice today. I heard Steve talking about, 'Why don't we forget about this guy?' And I'm like, 'No. We have to use the game to save guys like this, to save guys like me, to save guys like T.O.' That just the way I believe. It's unfortunate that T.O. believes that somehow someway I let him down or whatever and then he goes the distance that he goes and saying the statements that he made. I won't even get into all of that. I won't get into it. I'm just going to wish him the best in his endeavors, all of them. Hopefully one day we will be fortunate enough to see him at the Hall of Fame."

You can listen to the full interview here.