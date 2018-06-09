Terrell Owens offers 'powdered' donuts to Michael Irvin in odd spat with Jason Whitlock

While you were out enjoying your Saturday, Terrell Owens decided to start some Twitter beef that may or may not have been an attempt at good fun.
It's a little bit hard to tell.
This week the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver announced that he would not attend his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Jason Whitlock, who is a host on Fox Sports 1's 'Speak for Yourself,' proceeded to blast the outspoken pass catcher.
Owens then posted an aggressive response to the criticism, which also criticized former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin.
Here are the exchanges between Owens and Whitlock:
Fellow Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss decided to jump into the fray, too.
