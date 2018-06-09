Terrell Owens offers 'powdered' donuts to Michael Irvin in odd spat with Jason Whitlock

While you were out enjoying your Saturday, Terrell Owens decided to start some Twitter beef that may or may not have been an attempt at good fun.

It's a little bit hard to tell.

This week the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver announced that he would not attend his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Jason Whitlock, who is a host on Fox Sports 1's 'Speak for Yourself,' proceeded to blast the outspoken pass catcher.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Owens then posted an aggressive response to the criticism, which also criticized former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Here are the exchanges between Owens and Whitlock:

How about me & u go celebrate over a box of Krispy Kreme donuts and glass of low-fat milk? Almond milk for me, I'm kinda lactose intolerant.https://t.co/gzxCy5CyIh — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 9, 2018

Ok but after...if u lose a 100 lbs by August 4th then I'll attend. BUT you can't do lipo!! I only want 2 donuts. U can have the rest. Bring ur boy @michaelirvin88 too. I got some "powdered" donuts for him. U 2 Uncle Tommers! Why y'all mad?! I'm not.https://t.co/yoTJv64bJ3 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 9, 2018

Ok after thinking about it, 100 lbs may be a tad bit too much... how about "81" Ibs?! https://t.co/yoTJv64bJ3 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 9, 2018

Fellow Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss decided to jump into the fray, too.

@terrellowens u are a mess and I LUV IT!!#Donuts — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) June 10, 2018