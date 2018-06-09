Dallas Cowboys legends Terrell Owens and Michael Irvin are pictured in this composite photo.
Dallas Cowboys legends Terrell Owens and Michael Irvin are pictured in this composite photo. AP Photos
Dallas Cowboys legends Terrell Owens and Michael Irvin are pictured in this composite photo. AP Photos

Dallas Cowboys

Terrell Owens offers 'powdered' donuts to Michael Irvin in odd spat with Jason Whitlock

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

June 09, 2018 10:45 PM

While you were out enjoying your Saturday, Terrell Owens decided to start some Twitter beef that may or may not have been an attempt at good fun.

It's a little bit hard to tell.

This week the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver announced that he would not attend his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Jason Whitlock, who is a host on Fox Sports 1's 'Speak for Yourself,' proceeded to blast the outspoken pass catcher.

Owens then posted an aggressive response to the criticism, which also criticized former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Here are the exchanges between Owens and Whitlock:

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Fellow Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss decided to jump into the fray, too.

The former Dallas Cowboys and NFL stars were interviewed on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday on DIRECTV's Audience Network and Prime Time wasn't cutting T.O. any slack on his Hall of Fame comments. McClatchyCourtesy of Audience Network. The Rich Eisen Show airs 9-noon Monday through Friday.

  Comments  