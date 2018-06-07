Why is Terrell Owens not attending his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

Terrell Owens might still feel slighted by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In February, Owens was announced as a member of the 2018 class. But the receiver felt that the honor was overdue.
On Thursday, the former Cowboys wideout announced he would not be attending his own induction ceremy, which will take place on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.
During a Tuesday appearance on Fox Sports 1's 'Undisputed,' the Owens said this about former teammate and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo.
He also stated more criticisms of Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and team owner Jerry Jones.
Dak Prescott took over as the team's starter after Romo fractured a bone in his back during the 2016 NFL preseason.
