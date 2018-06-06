Former Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware: I know Dez Bryant is still a great football player

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware sees former teammate Dez Bryant regularly these days because their sons play on the same pee wee football team.





In addition to being the loudest parent on the field, what Ware sees in Bryant is a man who is in great shape who can still get the job done.

So consider Ware surprised that Bryant is still unemployed since being released by the Cowboys April 13.

“I am very surprised,” said Ware who as a guest coach the Cowboys’ OTAs on Wednesday. “I talked to Dez last week. I don’t know why he hasn't gotten a job. The training I see him doing, he can still get out there and do it. He still has a lot more years in him. A team is going to pick him up.”

Ware said Bryant is still in good spirits and has the motivation to go out there and play.

That focus has kept him on his grind training, waiting for someone to call.

Ware said he would tell any team that asked him about Bryant that they would be getting a passionate player and a hard worker who was still a great football player.

“When you think about a wide receiver you think about flash,” Ware said. “That is not Dez. He is a guy who is going to get out there and work hard. That is one thing he is going to do. He is going to bring a lot of passion. That is what you always want from any wide receiver. He is going to lead. He is going to lead.

"A lot of people have put a lot of stickler on Dez on what he is and what he is not. I know he is a great football player. That is what it’s about when you put that jersey on."

It might be a couple of more months before Bryant lands a job, according to the NFL Network.





He has drawn interest from several teams but is “waiting for the perfect fit and a team willing to do a one-year, prove it deal.”

Per the report, Bryant is willing to wait until the start of training camp in late July to find a new home.

Bryant revealed recently on social media that he would like to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bryant already has turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Baltimore Ravens because he preferred a one-year deal.

Bryant has not had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2014. He had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.