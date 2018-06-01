Still-unemployed Dez Bryant now willing to wait until training camp to find a new home

It’s been more than six weeks since the Dallas Cowboys released receiver Dez Bryant, and the team’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions remains unemployed.

Per the NFL Network, Bryant, who was released on April 13, might be waiting a couple of months, on purpose.

Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Bryant has drawn interest from several teams but he is “waiting for the perfect fit and a team willing to do a one-year, prove it deal.”

Rapoport claims Bryant willing to wait until the start of training camp in late July to find a new home.

Bryant revealed recently on social media that he would like to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bryant has already turned down three-year, $21 million offer from the Baltimore Ravens because he preferred a one-year deal.

It was reported by ESPN last month that Bryant was drawing little interest on the open market.

More to the point, ESPN reported “far more” teams are unwilling to pay Bryant even the league minimum salary than there are teams that would consider signing Bryant for any contract.

Now the NFL Network is saying that he is purposely and patiently waiting.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said teams have inquired about Bryant but he was unsure why he hasn't signed.

Of course, waiting until training camp could work against Bryant’s plan to have a big season and earn a lucrative contract in 2019 because it was limit his ability to learn the playbook of whichever team he signs with.

The Cowboys released Bryant, 29, to save money and because they felt he was a declining player.

Scouting director Will McClay pointed to what the Cowboys saw on tape from Bryant during the 2017 season as reason for his departure.

"It was a collective deal,” McClay said last month. “The [inability] to win one-on-one, to win downfield. There was inconsistency as well as some huge things in his play. So what’s best moving forward for Dez Bryant, the Cowboys, we just made that decision. It’s a production-based business.”

Bryant, 29, has not had 1,000 yards receiving since 2014 and blamed his decline in production on injuries, a lack of focus and a predictable offense. He had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

He has gone 23 games without a 100-yard receiving game.