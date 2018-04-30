Dallas Goedert is named after the Cowboys, Eagles fan petitions him to change name

Despite winning Super Bowl, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles still really don't like the Cowboys or the city that bares their name.
And that includes the players on their own team.
In the second round of the NFL Draft AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Eagles traded up to select South Dakota State tight end with pick No. 49. Unfortunately, his first name was given to him by two parents who are or were (jury might not be out on this one) Cowboys fans. Goedert, who is from Britton, South Dakota, said he does not root for the same franchise as his parents.
Now, one insane Philly fan is trying to raise money on a GoFundMe account that will convince the second-round draft choice to legally change his first name, preferably to "Philly." The site also lists target amount at $1,200.
Many fans and a few pundits believed owner and general manager Jerry Jones might target Goedert to replace Jason Witten, who will reportedly retire to take over as a lead analyst on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."
Instead, Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman the Cowboys in order to nab a player they desired. The organization also probably wanted to keep Goedert from going to Dallas, even if they would never admit it.
Jones said he and the team were "unfazed" when Philadelphia jumped up a spot ahead of them.. Still, the video evidence might suggest otherwise.
Goedert came out right away and said he would not be changing his name.
The Cowboys, however, did end up drafting a tight end. In the fourth round they selected Dalton Schultz out of Stanford with pick No. 137.
