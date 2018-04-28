Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'weren't fazed' when Eagles jumped them in second round

The Philadelphia Eagles jumped one spot ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the second round Friday night.
The Eagles made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to move up three spots, and used the 49th overall selection on South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert.
There had been some thought the Cowboys could turn their attention to the tight end market on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, especially with Jason Witten likely to retire and head to the broadcast booth.
But the Cowboys were pleased to land Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams with the 50th overall pick, and said Goedert wasn’t in the conversation for them at that point. Instead, the decision came down between Williams and a defensive player with similar grades.
"Let’s put it like this – we weren’t even fazed," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of the Eagles’ move.
Jones and the Cowboys were fazed a year ago, though. The Eagles jumped one spot ahead of them in the fourth round a season ago to take San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey.
The Cowboys were high on Pumphrey, but had to settle for Ryan Switzer with the 133rd overall selection. That hasn’t been lost on Jones.
"Philadelphia really did jump up there and pick the San Diego running back [Pumphrey] last year and caused us to have to take Switzer, sort of to speak," Jones said. "So, they like to jump up there and get that done. I can’t have anything to say about Philadelphia, they are the world champions, and they did do it last year."
Yes, it’s hard to question any decision made by the reigning Super Bowl champions. But the Cowboys were genuinely pleased with Williams on Friday night.
Comments