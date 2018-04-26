Cowboys seven-round mock draft: Jerry Jones trades down and fills needs at LB and WR

Who will the Dallas Cowboys draft?
The answer to that question is somewhat of a mystery for all ten of the team's draft picks. Many believe owner and general manager Jerry Jones, along with the rest of the front office, will look to fill the holes left behind by the release of wide receiver Dez Bryant and the departure of Anthony Hitchens via free-agency.
In his latest first-round mock draft, our own Drew Davison has the franchise selecting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. But the Boise State product has a history with injures, as does current Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith. If both players struggle to stay on the field, then the defense would be vulnerable at that position.
In order to fill the need at linebacker and wide receiver, the organization could make a trade with the New England Patriots. In this scenario, general manager Bill Belichick moves up four spots in the first round to select Tom Brady's successor (Louisville's Lamar Jackson) or an offensive tackle (either UCLA'S Kolton Miller or Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey). The Cowboys move down to pick No. 23 in the first round. But Dallas also exchanges their No. 50 pick in exchange for New England's No. 37 pick as part of the deal.
Without further ado, here is the Star-Telegram's seven-round mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys:
Round 1
No. 23 (from New England) Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
The Cowboys brought him in for a pre-draft visit and he will likely still be available at this spot in the draft. His upside might not be as high as some of the other backers in this class, but his ability to play on the outside in a 4-3 scheme or inside in a 3-4 scheme makes up for it.
Round 2
No. 43 (from New England) Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
Another player the team brought in for a visit, Sutton has been on the Cowboys' radar long before the release of Bryant. His excellent combine numbers and high level of production during his junior season at SMU make him an ideal candidate to assume the role of a No. 1 receiver.
Round 3
No. 74 (trade with Oakland) Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
The Cowboys trade pick No. 116 to go get a piece for their secondary. Jackson makes up for his lack of size (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) with his blazing speed (his 40-yard dash at the NFL combine clocked in at 4.32 seconds).
Round 4
No. 137 Deshaun Elliott, S, Texas
With Byron Jones moving to cornerback, there is now a hole at safety. Despite only starting for one season, Elliott was still a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive back.
Round 5
No. 154 (from Baltimore) Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami
Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome is always in the market to pick up additional late-round picks. In this spot, the Cowboys find a sturdy rotational player to plug into the middle of the defensive line, but must surrender their other fifth-round pick and the first of their two sixth-round picks to do so.
Round 6
No. 208 Jordan Thomas, TE, Mississippi State
His massive frame (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) and surprising speed (4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash) make him an intriguing prospect. And Jason Witten can't play forever. .
Round 7
No. 236 Damion Ratley, WR, Texas A&M
His lack of production is a bit concerning (just 47 catches in his three seasons). Still, his raw athleticism and size provides the opportunity for some major major growth.
