Source: Dez Bryant rejects Baltimore Ravens offer, waiting for better options

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant remains unemployed almost two weeks after being released and it will likely stay that way until after this week’s 2018 NFL Draft, at least.

But it’s by choice, not because of a lack of interest.

A league source confirmed a report that Bryant was offered a multi-year deal to join the Baltimore Ravens last week, but turned it down in favor a hopefully getting a one-year deal so he can prove himself and hit the market again next year.

The Ravens moved on from Bryant and signed restricted free-agent Willie Snead from the New Orleans Saints to bolster their receiver corps.

Bryant was cut by the Cowboys because his declining numbers over the past three years were incongruent to a $16.5 million cap figure in 2018 and a belief that his best days were behind him.

Bryant is betting on himself as continues his search for a new home. He believes injuries, a lack of a focus and poor scheme in Dallas were factors in his decline in play and has vowed to bounce back in 2018.

With the Ravens off the table and a number of teams focused on receivers in the draft, it remains to be seen what kind of market will be left for Bryant.

He has expressed interest in signing with a team in the NFC East so he could face the Cowboys twice a year and make them regret their decision. He has specifically pointed the New York Giants, expressing a desire to play with receiver Odell Beckham. Bryant even posted a video of the two players working out together last week.

So far no team from the NFC East has reached out to Bryant.

Other possible post-draft options include the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

