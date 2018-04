2018 NFL Draft facts and schedule

2018 NFL Draft Facts

83rd annual National Football League Player Selection Draft

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When/TV: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 26, Round 1, NFL Network, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

6 p.m. Friday, April 27, Rounds 2-3, NFL Network, FOX, ESPN/ESPN2

11 a.m., Saturday, April 28, Rounds 4-7, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

Radio: The NFL Draft can be heard on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and TuneIn Radio.

First round draft order, subject to change: 1. Cleveland. 2. New York Giants. 3. New York Jets. 4. Cleveland. 5. Denver. 6. Indianapolis. 7. Tampa Bay. 8. Chicago. 9. San Francisco. 10. Oakland. 11. Miami. 12. Buffalo. 13. Washington. 14. Green Bay. 15. Arizona. 16. Baltimore. 17. Los Angeles Chargers. 18. Seattle. 19. Dallas. 20. Detroit. 21. Cincinnati. 22. Buffalo. 23. New England. 24. Carolina. 25. Tennessee. 26. Atlanta. 27. New Orleans. 28. Pittsburgh. 29. Jacksonville. 30. Minnesota. 31. New England. 32. Philadelphia.

Fan experience times: Noon to 10 p.m. (or end of Round 1), Thursday; Noon to 10 p.m. (or end of Round 3); 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or conclusion of NFL Draft)