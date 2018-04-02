Cowboys pre-draft visit list is usually telling sign of their potential top pick

If you want to know the Dallas Cowboys' intentions in the 2018 NFL Draft, peruse their list of pre-draft visits.

It has always been a telling sign for the Cowboys, who will host 30 pre-draft national visitors Monday through Thursday and then hold Dallas Day on Friday.

Dallas Day is a workout for potential draft prospects who went to college or high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

All but one of the team's first-round picks since 2007 have been brought in for a pre-draft visit.

Players on this year's list of visits include Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley, Maryland receiver D.J. Moore, Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk, Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea, UTEP guard Will Hernandez, Boise State liner Leighton Vander Esch, Texas tackle Connor Williams, Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans, Florida receiver Antonio Callaway, West Georgia tackle Desmond Harrison and South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard, according to reports

What this list also tells you is that the Cowboys remain focused on the receiver position, even with the signings of Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency.

Ridley and Moore are potential first-round picks and would certainly mean the end to Dez Bryant's stay in Dallas if they were chosen.

Again, this list is not absolute and there has been an exception to the rule.

Former LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne did not visit prior to the 2012 draft when the Cowboys moved up to take him sixth overall.

But every other year since 2007, the team's first pick has come in on a pre-draft visit, including Anthony Spencer (2007), Felix Jones (2008), Jason Williams (2009), Dez Bryant (2010), Tyron Smith (2011), Travis Frederick (2013), Zack Martin (2014), Byron Jones (2015), Ezekiel Elliott (2016) and Taco Charlton (2018).