Cowboys need to get ready for life after Jason Witten

A player who will turn 36 this year, and is coming off the worst season of his career, is the ideal candidate to be cut, but Jason Witten gets a pass even if he can't do much when he catches one.

Because there are the Jason Witten Rules, and they apply to but one man.

You aren't him. Neither was Dez Bryant.

Because Jason Witten earned The Jason Witten Rules. Because that's life.

And it ain't because he's white.

Part of the reason the Jason Witten Rules exist are because he is still good. He's an adult. He's a pro. He loves all of it. He's reliable. He gets it. He's not a headache. The head coach needs him. The owner loves him.

The notion, however, that he can play until 40 would be historical, and implausible. As much as it pains anyone who watches, or works with, a player who should be a Hall of Famer, the Cowboys need to add "tight end" to their long list of draft needs. And not just one to backup Jason Witten, but to replace him.

"As long as Jason Witten wants to play football, I'm betting on Jason," Cowboys vice-president Stephen Jones said during the team's draft news conference on Tuesday.

"I don't know that (tight end) is a priority but it's like anything else; if a tight end is sitting there and we have him rated way above everyone else we have to look at it," Stephen Jones said. "I know he won't be as good as Jason Witten, but he'll have a chance to come in and compete."

Betting on Jason Witten to play is easy cash. Betting on Jason Witten to sustain the necessary level of productivity? Bet on Age.

We are all replaceable, it's simply a matter of when and who.

Witten told the Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. on last week that he is not considering a Tony Romo-like move to the broadcast booth because he wants to play until he's 40.

And I'd like to win the lottery, to be pursued by Kate Upton, and to never to pay the IRS again.

Kickers play in their 40s. A few quarterbacks, too. The occasional defensive back makes it to four-zero.

One tight end made it to 40. Trey Junkin. He was a long snapper listed, generously, as a tight end.

Witten has reportedly auditioned to join ESPN's booth for "Monday Night Football." Per The Sporting News, Witten was contacted by Fox to be its analyst in the booth for "Thursday Night Football."

Figure by next year, Witten will be contacted by CSPAN to be its analyst for "Wednesday Morning Football."

During the middle of the '17 season, he was "reportedly" contacted about becoming the next head coach at the University of Tennessee, although he dismissed that laughably baseless report.

Witten is merely at that point when age begins to win more frequently, and to think that trend will magically reverse is to drink from a chalais of denial.

Blocking isn't the problem. Catching isn't the issue. Doing much after he grabs the ball is the problem.

His 8.9 yards per reception last season is the worst figure of his career, and he wasn't much of a factor after he caught the ball.

Witten was never a guy who was going to shake a defender, but he normally could run over a guy or two. That transformation began to change last year.

He is, after all, 36.

Since the Cowboys selected Witten in the third round of the 2003 draft, they have picked eight tight ends from the second to the seventh rounds. Three times they spent a second round pick on a tight end.

The coach who drafted him, Bill Parcells, loved the position. He picked two more, including Anthony Fasano in the second round, before he quit.

The best tight end selected during the Witten era remains Martellus Bennett, a second round pick in '08 who has played for five teams and been a good player. He is one of the most talented players at his position who simply was perfectly happy being a good NFL tight end. He had no interest in being great, because it requires too much time, and being good can be a great lifestyle.

From Fasano to Bennett to Gavin Escobar, Witten beat them all out, because being great is a priority.

He currently holds the active lead in consecutive games by a NFL tight end at 235. The next closest is Ed Dickson of Carolina ... with 82.

However this ends for Jason Witten, his legacy as a player and a person are secure. Ring of Honor. Possibly the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Eternal respect and admiration from his peers and fans.

We all want him to play in that Super Bowl, and to wear that ring. We want for him because he cared about all of it.

Jason Witten earned the Jason Witten Rules, but even he has to know there will come a day when they no longer matter.

The Cowboys best start preparing for that scenario.