Cowboys' Jason Witten hopes to play until he is 40, not looking at TV gig now

Earlier this week, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten had auditioned with ESPN to be an analyst on “Monday Night Football.”

This came after the Sporting News reported in March that Fox was interested in Witten to be an analyst on its “Thursday Night Football” package.

Witten might go into television one day like a host of other Cowboys have after retiring, including Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Darren Woodson and Daryl Johnston.

Witten will be with the Cowboys for his 16th season at the age of 36 in 2018 and maybe a few years after that as he hopes to play until he is 40.

“There's been a lot of things said over the years, especially the last few months,” Witten said Tuesday night. “I guess that's what happens when you get old. Maybe one day that will happen, but hopefully I can play until I'm 40 like some of these other guys. I'll take it one day at a time. My plan is to be here with the Cowboys. Absolutely.”