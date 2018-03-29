Why Cowboys fans should get to know WR Vyncint Smith

The University of Texas and Texas A&M each held pro days this week. Scouts from around the NFL showed up to watch future prospects run through drills that will either serve as a boost or blow to draft stocks.
But Judd Garrett, the brother of Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett who serves as the team’s director of advance scouting and special projects, was more than 1,100 miles away working out a little known receiver in Gaffney, South Carolina on Wednesday.
Meet Vyncint Smith, a speedy receiver from Division II Limestone College. Smith has found his way onto NFL radars after running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at South Carolina’s pro day.
The Cowboys were the latest team to hold a private workout for him. The Star-Telegram caught up with him after his workout.
Never miss a local story.
On his impressions of the workout: “It went good. It was definitely a learning process just as much as it was a showcase. In the classroom, everything went really well. I feel like I explained everything really well to him and impressed him on that side.
“On the field, I had some things to show him – speed, explosiveness, catching the ball, getting in and out of the routes. He was able to up my game, explained to me that I’ve got to catch every good and every bad ball, how to get in and out of my breaks faster, how to know when I have done something wrong in and out of the route, so it’s definitely been a good learning experience today.”
On the classroom work: “I had a couple plays that I was supposed to review information and I went over a lot – it would be good because of this coverage, or what the quarterback would be looking at on this play. He also had me go over some film from one of my games and explain to him what’s going on out on the field, what I’m looking for, critiquing my routes, getting out of my breaks, stuff like that.”
On this opportunity after playing D-II: “Coming from a small school, we just don’t get the same chance, which is expected, but I’ve just got to prove that I’m made out of the same things as those guys who play D-1 ball in the SEC or Big Ten. I’ve just got to show them that I can do the same things and do them better.”
On describing himself as a receiver: “I think I’m fast, explosive, I know how to go up and high-point the ball. I can stretch the field. I think I’m also good at getting out of my routes and getting open.”
On possibly landing with an NFL team: “It’d mean the world to me. It’s just God’s blessed me to do it and I take every step and I enjoy it. Whether I go undrafted free agent or late in the draft, if I get my chance to get my foot in the door, I’m going to take it. So it’s just been a great process and I’ve been able to go through things that not many guys from my level have been able to do.”
On the spelling of his name: “My parents wanted to do something unique. My dad’s name started with a ‘V’ (Vernon) and my mom’s name started with a ‘Y’ (Yolanda) so they wanted to incorporate their names into it. My mom always says, ‘They’ll look at my name and know it’s me.’”
Comments