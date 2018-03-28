Longhorns producing NFL prospects again. Can they now translate it into wins?

Seven.

That’s how many University of Texas players have been selected in the NFL Draft the last four years. That includes the 2014 draft in which no Longhorns were taken. That includes just one first-round selection back in 2015 with defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

It’s been a stunning decline from relevancy for a program that once had seven players taken in the 2007 draft, including a pair of first-rounders.

Things, though, are changing down on the Forty Acres.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Longhorns are poised to have their best draft class in years with as many as seven players with realistic chances to hear their names called next month.

The Longhorns had 16 players participate at their pro day Wednesday and scouts from every NFL team attended. The NFL Draft is April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Offensive tackle Connor Williams headlined the group as a likely first-round pick and defensive tackle Poona Ford put up impressive numbers after being among the more notable Combine snubs.

“We’re definitely setting the tone right now,” said safety DeShon Elliott, who is projected in the middle rounds. “With that being said, going forward it’s only the beginning. Not only with that, but wins. This was the start. We’re going to show them, we’re going to continue to hit people in the mouth, continue winning games and eventually they’re going to be on the top stage again. I believe that 100 percent.”

As Elliott said, getting the program back to its glory days means winning games and producing top talent.

This year’s class didn’t win as many games as they would have liked in their college careers, but they’re part of the foundation coach Tom Herman is trying to build.

Elliott didn’t emerge until last season under Herman. Linebacker Malik Jefferson took his game to another level last season, and so did cornerback Holton Hill. Those are players who could’ve easily flamed out or not realized their full potential. Now they are going to have a chance at an NFL career.

“That’s a testament to our coaches, that’s a testament to our strength staff, but most importantly it’s a testament to these guys and their commitment to the fresh start that they were given when we came in,” said Herman, who went 7-6 in his first season. “They jumped in with both feet, especially when it came to training and development.”

Herman raved about all of the prospects. He spoke glowingly of Ford and wondered again how the league whiffed in not inviting him to the Combine.

He described Michael Dickson as “awesome” and “the best punter I’ve ever seen.”

Of course, he had nothing but good things to say about Williams too. Williams will become Texas’ first offensive lineman drafted since Tony Hills in 2008, and possibly its first offensive player taken in the first round since 2006.

“The sky’s the limit,” Herman said of Williams. “Athletic as all get out. Maybe the quickest feet of any offensive lineman I’ve been around. “I have told any of these guys [NFL scouts] that will listen that he’s a can’t-miss guy.”

Williams wouldn’t disagree with that statement. He is full of confidence going into the draft.

“I firmly believe I’m the best offensive lineman in this class,” said Williams, who weighed in at 298 pounds. “I just believe in myself. I believe in the product that I put out.”

Williams is expected to be the only Longhorn player with first-round potential. Jefferson, Dickson, Elliott and Ford could hear their names called on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3).

Others such as Hill, running back Chris Warren III, cornerback Jason Hall and wide receiver Armanti Foreman are pegged for the late rounds or undrafted free agency.

Boasting that many prospects is certainly a step in the right direction for a program that hasn’t had many of late.

But what’s more important?

“Now we have to translate that talent and develop it into winning and winning championships,” Herman said.