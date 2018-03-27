Johnny Manziel will throw passes at Texas A&M's Pro Day

Johnny Manziel is among the quarterbacks who will throw today at Texas A&M’s pro day.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is trying to make a comeback and this will be an opportunity for him to throw in front of NFL scouts. Manziel threw at the University of San Diego's Pro Day last week.

Most eyes, though, will be on the current Aggies trying to boost their draft stock. Wide receiver Christian Kirk is the highest-touted player and has a chance to get into the first round for next month’s draft.