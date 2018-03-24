Cowboys' Jason Witten reaffirms commitment to 2018 by restructuring contract

There have reports the past few weeks about tight end Jason Witten being wooed by FOX Sports to retire and become an analyst for its Thursday Night Football package.
Well, if there were any concerns about Witten's commitment to the Dallas Cowboys for a 16th season in 2018, they were answered by the restructuring of his contract Saturday, creating roughly $3.5 million in salary cap space, per sources.
If Witten was going to retire, there was no way the Cowboys would have adjusted his contract and added dead money to the back end of a four-year extension he signed last season.
Witten, who turns 36 in May, was due $6.5 million in 2018 before the restructure.
Witten is the second player this week to adjust his contract to create cap room, joining center Travis Frederick who help them get roughly $7 million.
The Cowboys needed the room to sign three free agents, linebacker Joe Thomas and receivers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns.
