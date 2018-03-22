Cowboys restructure Travis Frederick's contract to clear $7 million in cap space

With two free agent signings now on the books, the Dallas Cowboys have restructured the contract of the center Travis Frederick to create more cap room, as expected.

The Cowboys converted most of Frederick's $10 million base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up roughly $7 million in space under the 2018 salary cap, according to a source.

The room was necessary to make the signings of linebacker Joe Thomas and receiver Deonte Thompson official, while also giving them space for any more prospective signings.

The team hosted eight free agents this week and remain interested in the group.

Frederick’s cap hit before the restructuring was $13.2 million.

This was a trigger the Cowboys long expected to pull when it came time to create more space.

The Cowboys could also do the same with left tackle Tyron Smith and linebacker Sean Lee, though they hope to not have to do the latter.

There remains the possibility that the Cowboys could ask receiver Dez Bryant to take a pay cut from his $12.5 million base salary to create even more cap room.

Vice president Stephen Jones has talked about addressing Bryant’s contract since the start of the off-season.